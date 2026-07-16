Spencer Pratt Makes NEW REVEAL on EVE of Trump National Address

Spencer Pratt examines California politics in his new viral video.

Learn why the Republican party struggles to win in the state.



This breakdown explores the electoral landscape of California as Spencer Pratt offers his perspective on recent voting trends.

This content is for those interested in state-level political analysis and the challenges facing the Republican party in modern elections.



By reviewing the factors that influence California elections, viewers gain a clearer understanding of the current political climate.

The video arrives just before a major national address, providing context for the ongoing discussion surrounding state leadership and voter demographics.