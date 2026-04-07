SpaceX's New Insane Starship Variant to Moon Without Refuel Shocked NASA...

Landing a rocket on Earth is already tough.

But landing a spacecraft on the Moon is a hundred times harder.

Yet SpaceX is aiming even higher.

They plan to bring Starship HLS, a vehicle as tall as a 15-story building, down onto the Moon’s rugged, boulder-strewn surface, covered in fine, slippery lunar dust, with astronauts on board.

It’s an incredibly risky feat, with a very low margin for success.

So what if, instead of pushing this giant to its limits, SpaceX went with something smaller and simpler… with a landing success rate as high as 99%?

That's where the idea of Mini HLS comes in.

Take a closer look in the video…