SpaceX's New Insane Starship Variant to Moon Without Refuel Shocked NASA...

Landing a rocket on Earth is already tough.
But landing a spacecraft on the Moon is a hundred times harder.
Yet SpaceX is aiming even higher.
They plan to bring Starship HLS, a vehicle as tall as a 15-story building, down onto the Moon’s rugged, boulder-strewn surface, covered in fine, slippery lunar dust, with astronauts on board.
It’s an incredibly risky feat, with a very low margin for success.
So what if, instead of pushing this giant to its limits, SpaceX went with something smaller and simpler… with a landing success rate as high as 99%?
That's where the idea of Mini HLS comes in.
Take a closer look in the video…