Something VERY BIG Is Developing This Weekend...

published 7 pm ET, 16 July

A developing severe weather setup is targeting the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic this Saturday, bringing a significant threat for large hail and damaging overnight winds to millions of people.

We're tracking exactly where this storm line will initiate and how fast it will move toward the East Coast after dark.

Plus, we're covering the ongoing catastrophic flash flooding in Texas, a separate severe threat for the Upper Midwest on Friday, and a look at where you can find perfect weekend weather in the Pacific Northwest.

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