Something UNTHINKABLE Just Entered The Gulf to Bypass, Tehran Is NOW SURROUNDED
Militarily, energy wise, investment wise, diplomatically - Iran is surrounded... 4D chess is not Iran's forté
Apr 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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