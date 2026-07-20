Sky Over Moscow Turns BLACK as Russian Capital in FLAMES: Buildings EXPLODE, Boiling Oil Rain Down…
Ukraine has shifted to using ground robots (not ground troops) and drones - they were running out of men as the average lifespan by a soldier on the front line was 90 minutes... THAT has now changed
Jul 20, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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