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Sky Over Moscow Turns BLACK as Russian Capital in FLAMES: Buildings EXPLODE, Boiling Oil Rain Down…
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Sky Over Moscow Turns BLACK as Russian Capital in FLAMES: Buildings EXPLODE, Boiling Oil Rain Down…

Ukraine has shifted to using ground robots (not ground troops) and drones - they were running out of men as the average lifespan by a soldier on the front line was 90 minutes... THAT has now changed
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

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