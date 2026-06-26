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She Couldn't Answer This Question...
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She Couldn't Answer This Question...

Why is there more security on a Liberal than a Conservative campus?
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 26, 2026

FULL VIDEO: My Most Productive Conversation with College Students with Turning Point USA

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