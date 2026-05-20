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Seattle's Socialist Mayor Is Regretting Her Comments About Rich People
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Seattle's Socialist Mayor Is Regretting Her Comments About Rich People

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson admits to the New York Times that her comments about businesses were not helpful - YA THINK? smh
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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

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