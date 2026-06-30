SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
The Supreme Court shut the door on President Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions on Tuesday, ruling that his banner immigration policy is unconstitutional.
Jun 30, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes