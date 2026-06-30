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SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
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SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The Supreme Court shut the door on President Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions on Tuesday, ruling that his banner immigration policy is unconstitutional.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

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