SCOTUS Ruling Just Changed Elections FOREVER
The Supreme Court just delivered a 6-3 ruling that has Democrats scrambling as they realize they could lose the next midterms.
Apr 30, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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