SCOTUS Gives Trump Big Wins As Socialist TAKEOVER Begins
Supreme Court hands Trump MULTIPLE WINS in devastating rulings to Democrats.
Jun 26, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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