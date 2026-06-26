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SCOTUS Gives Trump Big Wins As Socialist TAKEOVER Begins
0:00
-20:24

SCOTUS Gives Trump Big Wins As Socialist TAKEOVER Begins

Supreme Court hands Trump MULTIPLE WINS in devastating rulings to Democrats.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 26, 2026

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