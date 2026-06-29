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Ryan Hall Drills Down Into Why This El Niño Is VERY Weird...
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Ryan Hall Drills Down Into Why This El Niño Is VERY Weird...

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

A major El Niño is forming for 2026-2027, and the internet is melting down.

Canceled hurricane season?

Biblical California floods?

Global famine?

Let’s separate the real meteorology from the viral hype.

In this video we break down:

  • What an El Niño actually is, in plain English (the tilted bathtub)

  • Why the Pacific Ocean has already made its move and how we can measure it

  • The hurricane see-saw: why fewer storms does NOT mean your coast is safe

  • Why the Gulf of Mexico is loaded with fuel right now

  • California’s two very different possible futures (1998 vs 2015)

  • The macro winter pattern shift heading for the South and North

  • Why the ‘global famine’ panic gets it wrong

This is a follow-up to our full 2026 hurricane forecast, and a setup for our upcoming full Winter Outlook.

As always: long-range forecasting, subject to change.

Don’t be scared, be prepared.

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