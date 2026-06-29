Ryan Hall Drills Down Into Why This El Niño Is VERY Weird...

A major El Niño is forming for 2026-2027, and the internet is melting down.

Canceled hurricane season?

Biblical California floods?

Global famine?

Let’s separate the real meteorology from the viral hype.

In this video we break down:

What an El Niño actually is, in plain English (the tilted bathtub)

Why the Pacific Ocean has already made its move and how we can measure it

The hurricane see-saw: why fewer storms does NOT mean your coast is safe

Why the Gulf of Mexico is loaded with fuel right now

California’s two very different possible futures (1998 vs 2015)

The macro winter pattern shift heading for the South and North

Why the ‘global famine’ panic gets it wrong

This is a follow-up to our full 2026 hurricane forecast, and a setup for our upcoming full Winter Outlook.

As always: long-range forecasting, subject to change.

Don’t be scared, be prepared.