Robert Gouveia, Esq: GOP Senator Murkowski BACKSTABS Trump on SAVE America Act
Senator Lisa Murkowski says she opposes the SAVE America Act as written, creating a major obstacle for President Trump's election integrity legislation in the Senate.
Jul 21, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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