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Robert Gouveia, Esq: GOP Senator Murkowski BACKSTABS Trump on SAVE America Act
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Robert Gouveia, Esq: GOP Senator Murkowski BACKSTABS Trump on SAVE America Act

Senator Lisa Murkowski says she opposes the SAVE America Act as written, creating a major obstacle for President Trump's election integrity legislation in the Senate.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 21, 2026

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