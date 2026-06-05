Road to Liberty: Battles of the South

The second half of the American Revolutionary War, from 1778 to 1781, saw the major military operations shift to the southern theater, encompassing engagements primarily in Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This strategic change by the British was partly due to their frustration with George Washington's tactics in the North, where he avoided decisive battles while waiting for Continental Congress support and French allies.

The British believed loyalist support was strong in the South and aimed to exploit it.

However, fighting in the South persisted throughout the war and became the primary theater after the fall of Charleston in May 1780.

South Carolina experienced more than 200 battles, a higher number than any other state during the war.



Significant American defeats occurred early in the Southern Campaign, including the fall of Savannah, Georgia, in 1779 and Charleston, South Carolina, in 1780.

The loss of Charleston resulted in the capture of nearly 5,000 American troops, marking one of the worst defeats for the American forces.

The British also struck a blow to General Horatio Gates' forces at Camden, South Carolina, in August 1780.

Despite these setbacks, American generals like Nathanael Greene employed tactics of retreat and guerrilla warfare, keeping the British off balance and slowly depleting their resources.

Notable American victories that weakened British military strength included the Battle of Ramseur's Mill, the Battle of Cowpens, and the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The culminating engagement of the Southern Campaign and essentially the last major battle of the Revolutionary War was the siege of Yorktown, where British Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis surrendered on October 19, 1781.