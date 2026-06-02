The Battle of Trenton was a pivotal engagement during the American Revolutionary War, fought on December 26, 1776, in Trenton, New Jersey.

General George Washington led the Continental Army in a surprise attack against a garrison of Hessian mercenaries.

This victory was crucial as the Continental Army’s morale was low, and its numbers had dwindled significantly, with many enlistments set to expire.

Washington’s plan involved crossing the icy Delaware River on Christmas night, a daring maneuver immortalized in American history.

Washington’s forces, numbering about 2,400 men, marched 10 miles through harsh winter conditions after crossing the Delaware.

The Hessians, led by Colonel Johann Rall, were caught off guard despite some prior warnings, as they believed the American army posed no significant threat and had not fortified the town.

The battle resulted in a decisive American victory, with minimal American casualties (2 fatalities and 2 wounded).

More than 900 Hessian troops were captured, including Colonel Rall, who was fatally wounded.

This success revitalized the American cause, boosting the morale and unity of the Continental Army and leading to subsequent victories at the Second Battle of Trenton and the Battle of Princeton.

One argument suggests that the changing attitudes and boosted morale were influenced more by the writings of Thomas Paine and successful actions by the New Jersey Militia than by the Battle of Trenton itself.

Thomas Paine Writings

Thomas Paine's writings, particularly "Common Sense" and "The American Crisis" essays, were instrumental in inspiring and sustaining the American Revolution.

Paine, an English-born writer, arrived in America at the invitation of Benjamin Franklin in 1774, 2 years before the Declaration of Independence.

Despite a history of failures, Franklin recognized his potential, and Paine quickly became known as the "penman of the revolution."

His influential works were published during a time when the literacy rate in the colonies was high, and people sought information about current events, making pamphlets like his widely read and impactful.

He is considered one of the most influential writers and activists of his time, heavily influencing both the American and French Revolutions.



Paine published "Common Sense" on January 10, 1776, which served as a clear argument for American independence from British rule.

This pamphlet advocated for a representative form of government instead of a monarchy, asserting that all men are equal and that monarchies violate natural law. It emphasized the concept of American exceptionalism, believing that an independent nation could become a global superpower.

"Common Sense" was widely read and is credited with turning public opinion towards complete separation from England, influencing figures like Thomas Jefferson and inspiring the Declaration of Independence. John Adams notably stated that "Without the pen of the author of Common Sense, the sword of Washington would have been raised in vain."



During late 1776, when the Revolutionary War faced dire challenges and the morale of George Washington's army was at a low point, Paine wrote "The American Crisis" series, beginning with the famous line, "These are the times that try men's souls."

This series of 16 papers, published between 1776 and 1783, aimed to boost the morale of the Continental Army and the populace.

Paine's urgent message was read to Washington's cold, starving troops, revitalizing their spirit and contributing to pivotal victories at Trenton and Princeton.

He served as a volunteer with Washington's forces, sharing their hardships and using his writing gift to inspire courage.

His final "Crisis" paper, published on April 19, 1783, concluded that "The times that tried men's souls" were over, and the revolution was gloriously accomplished.

The Complete Writings of Thomas Paine

Downloadable PDF from Our Online Library…

CLICK to Download, Feel Free to Share