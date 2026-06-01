The Billionaire Behind the Senate - How Larry Ellison Funds the War on Trump | Promethean Updates

Barbara Boyd argues the Senate’s repeated blocking of Donald Trump’s agenda is driven less by narrow Republican margins than by powerful donor networks, focusing on Oracle founder Larry Ellison and his ties to Tony Blair.

She profiles Ellison’s major political spending (including backing Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, and the NRSC) and links it to Senate leadership under John Thune, a longtime Mitch McConnell protégé aligned with the postwar globalist order.

The episode claims Blair’s Tony Blair Institute - funded heavily by Ellison - spent years building a case for regime change in Iran, working through venues like CFR and UANI, but Trump limited action to strikes on nuclear infrastructure without regime change.

Boyd says Blair is now rebranding via a “Radical Center” manifesto while advancing surveillance and digital ID models, and urges overwhelming midterm victories to “shock” or replace Senate obstructionists.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - June 1, 2026

01:34 The Money: Larry Ellison and the Senate

04:23 Blair's Empire: Forever Wars and the 2028 Agenda

08:21 The Surveillance State They're Building