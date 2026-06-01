LiveNOW from FOX: Reporter Ban Ruling in Tyler Robinson Case, Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect

A Utah judge is expected to decide on Monday whether to ban reporters and the public from parts of an upcoming hearing in the case of the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk.



Tyler Robinson’s defense has asked Judge Tony Graf to restrict access to the preliminary hearing, set for July 6 through July 10, when prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to warrant a trial.



Defense attorneys also have requested to seal dozens of exhibits that prosecutors plan to introduce at the July hearing, arguing they could taint the jury pool before a possible trial.



Robinson’s lawyers have tried to guard against media coverage that they say sometimes misrepresents their client as his case has drawn tremendous public attention.

The 23-year-old from southwestern Utah is charged with crimes including aggravated murder in the Sept. 10, 2025 killing of Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus.



Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk has called for the media to have access to the court hearings.

Erika Kirk has taken over leading her husband's TPUSA.