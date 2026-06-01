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SpaceX Revealed Major Plan Change for Starship after Flight 12 Surprised the Industry!
0:00
-12:49

SpaceX Revealed Major Plan Change for Starship after Flight 12 Surprised the Industry!

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 01, 2026

Chapters

00:00: Intro
00:58: SpaceX’s plan change regarding the process
08:19: SpaceX’s plan change regarding the upgrades
10:49: Conclusion

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