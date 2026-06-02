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The FINAL Straw: Hollywood Backs Spencer Pratt After THIS
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-21:15

The FINAL Straw: Hollywood Backs Spencer Pratt After THIS

Spencer Pratt's bid for Los Angeles mayor is surging past incumbent Karen Bass as Hollywood throws its Support behind the Pratt.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 02, 2026

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