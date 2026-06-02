The FINAL Straw: Hollywood Backs Spencer Pratt After THIS
Spencer Pratt's bid for Los Angeles mayor is surging past incumbent Karen Bass as Hollywood throws its Support behind the Pratt.
Jun 02, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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