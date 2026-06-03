The Battle of Long Island, also known as the Battle of Brooklyn, was a pivotal engagement of the American Revolutionary War that occurred on August 27, 1776.

It was the first major armed campaign for the colonies after declaring independence from Great Britain and is considered the largest battle of the Revolutionary War in terms of total combatants.

The battle took place near the western edge of Long Island, in present-day Brooklyn, New York.

British forces, commanded by General William Howe, significantly outnumbered General George Washington's Continental Army.

Approximately 20,000 British regulars and Hessian mercenaries faced Washington's newly formed army of 12,000 men.

The British aimed to crush the nascent United States, which had declared independence just over a month prior, and saw New York City as a strategically important hub.

General Washington had begun moving troops to Brooklyn in early May, anticipating a British response to the Continental Army's capture of Boston.



The British achieved a lopsided victory at the Battle of Brooklyn.

General Howe executed a key flanking maneuver, allowing British troops to slip through an unguarded road and attack Washington's forces from the rear.

American scouts missed this movement, leading to chaos among the Continental Army.

During the battle, the Maryland Line Regiment, specifically the "Maryland 400," played a crucial role by leading a countercharge to allow the rest of Washington's army to retreat.

About 250 to 400 Maryland soldiers were killed in this desperate stand against the British legions, buying time for their comrades.

Washington, observing the battle, remarked on the bravery of the men he was losing.

Under the cover of a timely fog, Washington orchestrated a daring overnight evacuation, ferrying approximately 9,000 troops from Brooklyn Heights across the East River to Manhattan, thus saving the Continental Army from total destruction.

This strategic retreat prevented an early end to the American cause, though the British maintained control of New York City for the remainder of the war.