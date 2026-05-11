Putin Exposes Trump's China Reset — Obama, Soros & Carney Panic in Toronto

As President Trump prepares to travel to China, this episode argues that Putin’s remarks about Russia’s “partners and friends” (China, India, and the U.S.) reveal a shifting global alignment that alarms the Obama–Soros network. It examines the Global Progress Action Summit in Toronto, where Barack Obama appeared and Center for American Progress leaders, including Neera Tanden and Patrick Gaspard, framed Trump’s presidency as an “interregnum” and promoted Mark Carney’s “Principled Pragmatism,” described as preserving globalist structures while rebranding to address public backlash.

The script contrasts this with what it calls a “new strategic map” driven by Trump, Putin, and Xi, highlighted by Victory Day context, an announced Russia–China energy deal, and Trump’s proclamations. It concludes that Democrats seek midterm gains but face setbacks from redistricting rulings, prompting renewed efforts to win back working-class voters.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - May 11, 2026

02:47 The Carney Doctrine: Behind the Scenes in Toronto

08:55 Empire vs. Sovereign Nations: How Close Is the Reset?

11:32 The Interregnum Is Theirs, Not Trump's