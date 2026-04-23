Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Psychotic Student Confronts Isabel Brown in Front of Entire Audience & Gets Dismantled
0:00
-8:28

Psychotic Student Confronts Isabel Brown in Front of Entire Audience & Gets Dismantled

This student is on another level of brainwashing. She confronts Isabel Brown in front of the entire audience and it backfires spectacularly.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 23, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture