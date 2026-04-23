Psychotic Student Confronts Isabel Brown in Front of Entire Audience & Gets Dismantled
This student is on another level of brainwashing. She confronts Isabel Brown in front of the entire audience and it backfires spectacularly.
Apr 23, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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