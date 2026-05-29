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PrometheanPAC MIDTERM BOOTCAMP #11 Trump Is the Midterm Strategy: Kentucky Proved It
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PrometheanPAC MIDTERM BOOTCAMP #11 Trump Is the Midterm Strategy: Kentucky Proved It

What's really happening and what you can effectively do...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 29, 2026

While President Trump's name won't be on the midterm ballot, Kentucky just demonstrated that he is the top of the ticket.

Don't listen to the narrative that Massie lost because of Israeli money.

He lost for the same reasons that Louisiana Senator Bill Richardson and the Indiana State Senators lost.

They opposed Trump's economic and strategic revolution.

This Bootcamp walks through the Massie defeat: the surge of new voters Trump pulled into the primary, and the policy record that made Massie's libertarian rhetoric indefensible to his own district's manufacturing and blue-collar base.

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