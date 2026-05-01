Promethean Updates Q&A: EMPIRE CONFESSES, Iran Collapses, Third Attempt on Trump, King Charles Makes His Move

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This morning, Trump posted:



"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible…"

"Wow, that's nice. I've always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!!"



That's the actual state of play.



Iran is collapsing.



King Charles is in Washington - trying to perform CPR on a dead Special Relationship.

And on Saturday night, a third bullet was fired at the most consequential American president in 125 years - at the same hotel Reagan was shot.