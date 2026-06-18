Promethean Overviews: Trump’s Iran Deal and Global Regime Change

What if the real regime change isn't happening in foreign governments—but in the institutions that shape governments themselves?



In this analysis, Mike examines the deeper geopolitical struggle unfolding behind the Iran negotiations, the war in Ukraine, the growing crisis within Europe's political establishment, and the battle over the future of the Federal Reserve.



While much of the media focuses on military conflicts and diplomatic headlines, a larger question is emerging: who actually controls the direction of nations? From the Middle East and Eastern Europe to Washington and Wall Street, competing visions for the future of the international system are colliding.



Mike explores how President Trump's foreign and economic policies challenge decades of assumptions about war, globalization, central banking, and national sovereignty.



The breakdown:



• The hidden battle behind the Iran negotiations

• Why JD Vance says direct diplomacy changes everything

• The future of the Abraham Accords

• Trump's strategy in the Middle East

• Ukraine, NATO, and Europe's political crisis

• Why European elites are losing support

• Trump's conversations with Putin and Zelensky

• The growing debate over the Federal Reserve

• Kevin Warsh and calls for policy regime change

• Jerome Powell and the future of monetary policy

• Why economic growth challenges the Fed's assumptions

• Alexander Hamilton's vision for national banking

• The relationship between sovereignty, production, and prosperity

• What America's future may depend upon



From geopolitics and monetary policy to economic development and national renewal, this analysis explores the forces shaping the next chapter of American and global history.

CHAPTERS

00:00 Intro

01:18 The Iran Deal and the "Shadow Regime"

03:35 JD Vance on Direct Negotiations

05:45 The Abraham Accords and Middle East Strategy

07:45 Ukraine and Europe's Political Crisis

10:15 NATO, Russia, and Trump's Diplomacy

12:20 Regime Change at the Federal Reserve

14:20 Kevin Warsh vs. Jerome Powell

16:10 Hamilton's National Banking Vision

17:20 Final Thoughts