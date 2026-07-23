Promethean Overviews: Beijing’s Trojan Horse vs Trump’s New Bretton Woods

Will President Trump's trade policies lay the foundation for a new Bretton Woods system, or will Beijing's economic model continue reshaping the global order?



In this episode, Mike Steger examines the growing economic confrontation between the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, arguing that the real battle is not simply about tariffs, but between two competing visions of civilization. From China's strategy of dominating global manufacturing through subsidized exports to President Trump's effort to revive the American System and establish a new international economic order, Mike explains why the future of global development may hinge on rebuilding the principles that once made America the world's industrial powerhouse.



Drawing on the history of Bretton Woods, the American System, and the economic ideas behind President Trump's trade agenda, this discussion explores why tariffs, national development, industrial production, and sovereign nation-states remain central to the future of freedom and prosperity.



Topics include:



• President Trump's tariffs and the trade dispute with Canada

• Mark Carney and the future of globalization

• China's electric vehicle strategy and the Tesla case study

• The decline of European manufacturing

• China's Belt and Road Initiative and global industrial expansion

• The American System vs. globalization

• The history of Bretton Woods

• Scott Bessent and the vision for a new Bretton Woods

• Stephen Miran and the proposed Mar-a-Lago Accord

• Rebuilding America's industrial economy

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:45 Canada's Economic Decline

02:56 China's Trojan Horse Strategy

05:57 Europe's Industrial Collapse

08:08 Two Competing Economic Systems

10:52 Bretton Woods and the American System

13:06 Trump's New Bretton Woods Vision

15:07 Conclusion