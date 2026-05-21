Pentagon Says US Is DONE Babysitting NATO

This Friday in Brussels, the Pentagon will tell NATO it's significantly scaling down the American forces available to the alliance during a crisis…

Germany got cut

Poland got cut

Romania got cut

Trump named the architect

Trump set the timeline

Trump picked the venue

Trump dared NATO to push back

And then Mark Rutte stood at a press conference and confirmed the American drawdown won't affect NATO's defense plans.

He gave the game away.

In this video I break down Elbridge Colby's plan, the naughty and nice list inside the White House, and why the Ankara summit in July will be the most consequential NATO meeting since the end of the Cold War.