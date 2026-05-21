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Pentagon Says US Is DONE Babysitting NATO
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Pentagon Says US Is DONE Babysitting NATO

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Decisive Liberty
May 21, 2026

This Friday in Brussels, the Pentagon will tell NATO it's significantly scaling down the American forces available to the alliance during a crisis…

  • Germany got cut

  • Poland got cut

  • Romania got cut

  • Trump named the architect

  • Trump set the timeline

  • Trump picked the venue

  • Trump dared NATO to push back

And then Mark Rutte stood at a press conference and confirmed the American drawdown won't affect NATO's defense plans.

He gave the game away.

In this video I break down Elbridge Colby's plan, the naughty and nice list inside the White House, and why the Ankara summit in July will be the most consequential NATO meeting since the end of the Cold War.

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