Our Trending Posts Decisive LibertyJul 22, 202651SharePosts You May Have Missed…The DSA's New Policy Platform Is a Declaration of War Against the U.S.Decisive Liberty·Jul 11The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have released new policy platforms that includeRead full storyPresident Trump's National Address and the Receipts for His Claims - 16 July 2026Decisive Liberty·Jul 17Full AddressRead full storyWho Controls What You're Allowed to Believe? Ashley Rindsberg on Wikipedia, Google, AI Bias & the Hidden Information WarDecisive Liberty·Jul 20Our note: Jillian notes that the bad guys are “winning“ in the war of content - THAT is speculative at best. They have been pushing yes, HOWEVER public awareness has been building and that awareness …Listen nowDon't Take the Black Pill: Zoomers Will Build America's New Renaissance Decisive Liberty·Jul 20Listen nowThe Fatal Flaw in Mass Surveillance: Data PoisoningDecisive Liberty·Jul 20Listen now51SharePreviousNext