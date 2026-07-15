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Opening Statement by Todd Blanche at Confirmation Hearing
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Opening Statement by Todd Blanche at Confirmation Hearing

Todd Blanche delivers his opening statement at his confirmation hearing for Attorney General.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 15, 2026

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