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OMG - My Price Is My Life: Yeonmi Park - North Korea, Testimony, & Public Scrutiny
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OMG - My Price Is My Life: Yeonmi Park - North Korea, Testimony, & Public Scrutiny

Two words you will never hear in a socialist government like NK: evil and stress and another word you hear used only when presenting adoration to your leader - Yeonmi explains why...
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 18, 2026

In Episode 26 of My Price Is My Life, James O’Keefe interviews Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, author, and activist whose story has reached millions worldwide.

Yeonmi Park recounts her life growing up in North Korea during famine, her escape as a teenager, and the realities of survival under a tightly controlled regime.

She shared what daily life looked like for ordinary citizens living under extreme conditions.

The conversation turns to scrutiny of her story, including past media coverage and earlier television appearances in South Korea.

Park addresses questions about perceived inconsistencies, public criticism, and how her narrative has evolved over time.

Yeonmi shares the personal cost of becoming a public figure and what it means to live with a story that continues to be debated on a global stage.

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