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NYC Just Banned "FREE DELIVERY"… As A Result, Amazon WALKS OUT & Takes 10,000 Jobs Overnight
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NYC Just Banned "FREE DELIVERY"… As A Result, Amazon WALKS OUT & Takes 10,000 Jobs Overnight

via National Statesman
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 17, 2026

New York City's Delivery Protection Act would force Amazon to directly employ all delivery workers, threatening to shut down 40 small businesses and relocate 10 warehouses to New Jersey as Mamdani backs the bill overnight.

National Statesman statement: This video presents factual news reporting and analysis based on publicly available information, official statements, and verified sources. The content is provided for informational and educational purposes, offering context to help viewers understand current events and public safety matters. No scenes are dramatized, staged, or recreated. This channel does not promote, glorify, or encourage violence, criminal behavior, or illegal activity. Any references to investigations or enforcement actions reflect reported developments at the time of publication. No political advocacy or personal opinion is intended.

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