NYC Just Banned "FREE DELIVERY"… As A Result, Amazon WALKS OUT & Takes 10,000 Jobs Overnight

New York City's Delivery Protection Act would force Amazon to directly employ all delivery workers, threatening to shut down 40 small businesses and relocate 10 warehouses to New Jersey as Mamdani backs the bill overnight.

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