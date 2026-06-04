Noor Pahlavi: Iran - This Is the Final Battle

Millions of Iranians have been exiled.

Human rights advocate Noor Pahlavi knows this pain firsthand.

At the Oslo Freedom Forum, Noor calls on the international community to support the 92 million Iranians seeking freedom from the Islamic Republic, and emphasizes her family's goal:

free and fair elections where Iranians choose their own democratic future.

About Noor Pahlavi

Noor Zahra Pahlavi is an American businesswoman, political activist, and socialite, born on April 3, 1992, in Washington, D.C.

She is the eldest daughter of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and Princess Yasmine Pahlavi, and the granddaughter of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Reza Pahlavi has declared Noor as his heir.

She graduated from The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, in 2010, and received a B.A. in Psychology from Georgetown University in 2014.

Noor Pahlavi currently lives and works in New York City.

She is described as a global speaker on women’s rights, Middle East geopolitics, and democratic reform in Iran, using her platform to amplify the voices of those within Iran and distinguishing between Iran and the Islamic Republic that governs it.

Noor Pahlavi has a professional background in business.

In 2017, she worked as a director of fundraising and investor relations for a commercial real estate firm.

By 2020, she became an advisory board member for Acumen, a patient capital non-profit investment fund.

In 2022, she began working for Argot Partners, a strategic communications consultancy firm, becoming a partner in 2024.

Pahlavi has also been involved with the Phoenix Project of Iran, a think tank launched by her father in 2019, and supports the Iran Prosperity Project, envisioning an Iran where Persian culture is celebrated.

She has also been involved in fashion, modeling for clothing brand MISA and appearing in publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire Indonesia.

Noor Pahlavi has expressed hope for a regime change in Iran, noting that the country has never been closer to such a change and that the regime has never been weaker.

She stated in an interview that U.S. military mobilization in the region gives her hope.

While her father, Reza Pahlavi, has been active in calling for regime change and urging Iranian security forces to defect, some debate his overall popularity within Iran.

The President of the United States has also expressed skepticism about Reza Pahlavi’s widespread support within Iran, suggesting that a leader from within Iran would be more appropriate.