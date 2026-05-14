No One Expected Trump To Do This In China

What Trump just did in Beijing has never been done by an American president.

Not in this decade.

Not in this century.



He brought 17 CEOs with him.

He brought Operation Epic Fury behind him.

He brought the Strait of Hormuz in his pocket.

The summit was announced with only days of notice.

The summit's agenda was contested at the last hour.

The summit's host is bringing his daughter as interpreter.

The summit's leverage runs through Hormuz, silicon, and the dollar.

Xi Jinping is hedging against his own military.

And his own foreign ministry.



In this video, War Briefs Report breaks down the 3 procedural signals around the Beijing summit, the leverage math behind them, and what Xi Jinping is actually negotiating against.