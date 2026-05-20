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“NO MORE HOMELESS”... San Francisco Just DESTROYED the Billion Dollar SCAM
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“NO MORE HOMELESS”... San Francisco Just DESTROYED the Billion Dollar SCAM

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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

San Francisco spent $786 million on homelessness in 2026, then announced a record low count using a new methodology that its own oversight board member called illegitimate, while homeless families quietly rose 15%...

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