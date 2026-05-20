San Francisco spent $786 million on homelessness in 2026, then announced a record low count using a new methodology that its own oversight board member called illegitimate, while homeless families quietly rose 15%...
“NO MORE HOMELESS”... San Francisco Just DESTROYED the Billion Dollar SCAM
May 20, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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