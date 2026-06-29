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Nixon's Revenge - Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine... And Britain Knows It
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Nixon's Revenge - Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine... And Britain Knows It

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

Susan Kokinda argues that Vice President JD Vance’s Nixon Library remarks about a “deep state” targeting Nixon and Trump point to a deeper fight over U.S. foreign policy: an American tradition of ending wars versus Henry Kissinger’s British “balance of power” doctrine of managing conflict.

She links

  • Eisenhower ending Korea and stopping the 1956 Suez seizure, and

  • William Rogers’ post–Six-Day War comprehensive peace proposal, to

  • Trump’s Abraham Accords,

  • contrasting them with Kissinger’s rise after Watergate,

  • the collapse of Rogers’ plan, and

  • renewed Middle East wars,

  • including Lebanon’s descent into civil war after Kissinger-era maneuvering.

She highlights April 14, 2026 talks involving Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors with Secretary Rubio and a June 26 trilateral framework for ending the conflict.

Kokinda also cites June 23 White Sands directed-energy tests and Trump’s January 2025 “Golden Dome” order as reversing Kissinger’s ABM/MAD legacy and pushing U.S. industrial revival toward assured defense and lasting peace.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - June 29, 2026
01:34 Two Foreign Policies: American Development vs British Perpetual War
05:05 Kissinger’s Doctrine in Action: How Lebanon Was Broken
08:54 New Mexico: The Stake Through the Heart of MAD

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