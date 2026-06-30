Nick Freitas STUNS Leftist Student Into SILENCE With a Single Question

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastNick Freitas STUNS Leftist Student Into SILENCE With a Single Question411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:22-9:22Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Nick Freitas STUNS Leftist Student Into SILENCE With a Single QuestionA case of pretending she doesn't know the answer...Decisive LibertyJun 30, 202641ShareTranscriptThis is one of those rare examples when someone is literally speechless. When a student claims colleges are not liberal enough, Nick Freitas asks her one simple question that causes her to go silent. Learn how to use silence to your advantage.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesHomeschooling: The Homeschool Library You Already Own 28 mins ago • Decisive LibertyEmbracing Grace with Amy Ford 52 mins ago • Decisive LibertyIran Negotiates to ‘Manage Pressure’ Amid Flailing Economy - Miad Maleki, Fox News 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Drops Election Earthquake Right Before Midterms - One Justice Disappoints Everyone1 hr ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertySupreme Court Upholds Bans on Trans Athletes in Women's Sports1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyNOT A CONSPIRACY: King Charles Is Paving The Way For Royal Conversion To Islam2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyAI Video Just Killed The Prompt2 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty