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Nick Freitas STUNS Leftist Student Into SILENCE With a Single Question
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Nick Freitas STUNS Leftist Student Into SILENCE With a Single Question

A case of pretending she doesn't know the answer...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

This is one of those rare examples when someone is literally speechless.

When a student claims colleges are not liberal enough, Nick Freitas asks her one simple question that causes her to go silent.

Learn how to use silence to your advantage.

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