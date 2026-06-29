If you live in California, this regulation is being pushed through as if it were a covert operation - as they KNOW the people are going to be pissed.

CA Energy Commission - Replacement Tire Efficiency Program Proceeding

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When was this proposed regulation was first filed? 20

Look up California Energy Commission Docket 26-TIRE-01 and decide for yourself.

Imagine needing new tires and being told the government has decided the tires you want aren't allowed anymore.

That may sound ridiculous, but California is working on a regulation right now that could limit replacement tire choices based on fuel-efficiency standards.

And if you think this only affects California, think again.

California regulations have a habit of spreading to states like New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Illinois (BLUE States)

Here’s what is bothersome...

Factory tires aren't chosen because they're the best tires available.

Automakers choose them based on cost, supplier contracts, production needs, ride quality, and fuel-economy targets. It's a business decision.

Now California wants to use that factory compromise as the benchmark for replacement tires.

Why?

Who benefits?

And why is a law passed in 2003 suddenly becoming a priority today?

Organizations pushing back on this government hijacking of your Liberty… Tire Industry Association - TIA

Specialty Equipment Market Association - SEMA

California’s Influence on National Trends

It is a commonly held belief that trends and developments in California often serve as a preview for what may eventually occur in the rest of the United States; however, it is also acknowledged that many of California’s policy experiments have not been successful.

This perspective suggests that California acts as a significant laboratory for policies that could later be adopted federally, influencing national economic trends and social issues.

California’s economy is substantial, ranking as the fourth-largest economy globally, and it contributes a significant portion of the total U.S. economy.

The state is a major producer of agricultural products and a global leader in technology due to Silicon Valley, which underscores its importance within the national economic landscape.

Perspectives

California as a model for national decline

California is seen as a warning for the nation, with high taxes, poor public services, rising crime, and mismanagement indicating a potential decline for other states.

The state’s policies are criticized for driving businesses and residents to other states, leading to a diminished tax base and deterioration of law and order.

Some assert that Californians who relocate to other states, such as Colorado, bring their politics with them, leading to similar policy changes and outcomes in their new locations.

California as a leader for progressive policies and national influence