Newsom CAUGHT ON CAMERA, Story FALLS Apart

Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom - now under an FBI investigation - showed up at the Obama Presidential Center, and when an MSNBC reporter handed her the chance to declare her innocence, she dodged it completely.

Larry breaks down Reid Hoffman accidentally describing Newsom while trying to trash Elon Musk as a "narcissist who lies," the fact that not a single prominent Democrat will publicly defend Newsom, and Tom Hanks humiliating MSNBC's tiny audience to their face with one brutal line about "the 800 people watching."

Chapters

0:00 Reid Hoffman Accidentally Describes Newsom

1:52 Newsom & Wife Dodge The FBI Question

6:02 No Democrat Will Defend Newsom

8:08 Tom Hanks Mocks MSNBC's Tiny Audience

9:36 David Letterman's Trump Jab