Following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham at age 71, a cardiovascular surgeon explains the medical condition identified as his cause of death: an aortic dissection associated with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
NewsNation: What is aortic dissection? Expert explains Lindsey Graham's reported cause of death
Jul 13, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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