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NewsNation: What is aortic dissection? Expert explains Lindsey Graham's reported cause of death
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NewsNation: What is aortic dissection? Expert explains Lindsey Graham's reported cause of death

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 13, 2026

Following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham at age 71, a cardiovascular surgeon explains the medical condition identified as his cause of death: an aortic dissection associated with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

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