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New York is Rushing to Rubber-Stamp Wind and Solar Complexes Before Tax Credits Expire
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New York is Rushing to Rubber-Stamp Wind and Solar Complexes Before Tax Credits Expire

Anyone else getting the impression neither Hochul nor Mamdani aren't running their shows?
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 13, 2026

Why the mad-dash to rubber stamp so many final solar and wind permits at the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES)?

Money.

It's always about money.

There are some big upcoming tax credit changes at the federal governmental level that may have developers looking for a new grift.

One can only hope!

ORES is a shadow agency staffed with bureaucrats none of us voted for.

This is not how our government was suppose to function.

I write about what's happening with dystopian solar and wind sprawl on my Substack here…

House of Green
Largest ORES solar complex sited for Adirondack Park on "hold" amid money concerns
It appears the cracks in the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) foundation are spreading. First, the Executive Director, Zeryai Hagos, suddenly resigns at the end of April, forcing the Deputy Executive Director, Jason Zehr, into the role of Interim Executive Director…
Read more
2 days ago · 88 likes · 20 comments · Alexandra Fasulo

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