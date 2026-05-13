New York is Rushing to Rubber-Stamp Wind and Solar Complexes Before Tax Credits Expire

Why the mad-dash to rubber stamp so many final solar and wind permits at the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES)?

Money.

It's always about money.

There are some big upcoming tax credit changes at the federal governmental level that may have developers looking for a new grift.

One can only hope!

ORES is a shadow agency staffed with bureaucrats none of us voted for.

This is not how our government was suppose to function.

I write about what's happening with dystopian solar and wind sprawl on my Substack here…