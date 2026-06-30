New Questions After Ship 40 Test | Starship Update

Starship Flight 13 continues to move toward launch, but several major questions remain after SpaceX completed only a single-engine static fire test of Ship 40 before unexpectedly returning the vehicle to the production site.

This week NASASpaceflight takes a deep dive into Ship 40's unusual test campaign, discuss what may have happened during testing at Massey's, examine Booster 20's status, and look at how both vehicles could impact the Flight 13 timeline.

They also cover progress across Starbase's production facilities, Gigabay construction, McGregor Raptor testing, and major developments at both LC-39A and SLC-37 on Florida's Space Coast.