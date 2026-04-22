New Cartel Smuggling Operations Aiding Iran and China? Jorge Ventura Investigates

Our Note: Thanks to the favoritism of TX Governor Abbott towards a Pakistani donor (to the tune of $14M), the DFW area has seen 50+ new mosques in 2 years time. Now, with this episode of Borderland Narcosis, you are going to find out about mosques being constructed not even 2 city blocks from our border. ICYMI - Islam only uses part of the mosque for their worship, the other part - without fail - they use as an armory. If you live in TX or anywhere near Texas, be sure you are carrying as well as know how to handle your armament.

On this episode, Vince welcomes back Jorge Ventura to break down his reporting from Tijuana, including concerns over cartel smuggling routes, migrant movement near the U.S. border, and the broader Iranian national security threat.

Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

01:30 — Investigation: The Islamic Mosque on the Tijuana Border

04:42 — Special Interest Aliens Illegally Crossing

07:05 — The "Got Away" Problem and Border Patrol Suppression

09:49 — Smuggling Routes: Nicaragua and the Role of Mexico

13:48 — The Surge of Iranian Nationals During Conflict

15:11 — Cartel Involvement: Sinaloa, CJNG, and Money Laundering

20:51 — Fentanyl Precursors and the Rise in Chinese Nationals

26:26 — The CBP One App and Asylum Loophole Challenges

34:06 — Future Reporting: Mexico’s Missing Persons and Kidnapping Crisis