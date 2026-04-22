New Cartel Smuggling Operations Aiding Iran and China? Jorge Ventura Investigates

Our Note: Thanks to the favoritism of TX Governor Abbott towards a Pakistani donor (to the tune of $14M), the DFW area has seen 50+ new mosques in 2 years time. Now, with this episode of Borderland Narcosis, you are going to find out about mosques being constructed not even 2 city blocks from our border. ICYMI - Islam only uses part of the mosque for their worship, the other part - without fail - they use as an armory. If you live in TX or anywhere near Texas, be sure you are carrying as well as know how to handle your armament.
On this episode, Vince welcomes back Jorge Ventura to break down his reporting from Tijuana, including concerns over cartel smuggling routes, migrant movement near the U.S. border, and the broader Iranian national security threat.
Chapters
00:00 — Introduction
01:30 — Investigation: The Islamic Mosque on the Tijuana Border
04:42 — Special Interest Aliens Illegally Crossing
07:05 — The "Got Away" Problem and Border Patrol Suppression
09:49 — Smuggling Routes: Nicaragua and the Role of Mexico
13:48 — The Surge of Iranian Nationals During Conflict
15:11 — Cartel Involvement: Sinaloa, CJNG, and Money Laundering
20:51 — Fentanyl Precursors and the Rise in Chinese Nationals
26:26 — The CBP One App and Asylum Loophole Challenges
34:06 — Future Reporting: Mexico’s Missing Persons and Kidnapping Crisis