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NASA's News Conference on Artemis II Moon Mission Update
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NASA's News Conference on Artemis II Moon Mission Update

NASA is expected to hold a news conference on its Artemis II mission to the moon after a trans-lunar injection burn, a key moment in which Orion kicks them on a path to the moon.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 03, 2026

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