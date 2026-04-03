NASA's News Conference on Artemis II Moon Mission Update
NASA is expected to hold a news conference on its Artemis II mission to the moon after a trans-lunar injection burn, a key moment in which Orion kicks them on a path to the moon.
Apr 03, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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