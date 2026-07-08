MUST WATCH SPEECH: How Sexual Degeneracy Took Over The West

🎬 CHAPTERS

0:00 🎤 Carl Trueman’s Most Important Speech Yet

0:23 🌍 The One Question Behind Western Decline

0:59 ❓ What Does It Mean to Be Human?

1:42 🏡 How Identity Was Once Rooted in Community

3:47 🧭 From Duty to Radical Choice

4:39 🪞 The Rise of the Modern Self

5:16 ❤️ Feelings Become Identity

6:00 🧠 From the Psychological Self to the Sexual Self

7:01 ⚖️ Why Sex Became Political

7:41 🗣️ Freedom of Speech Under Pressure

8:57 ✝️ Christianity and the New Sexual Revolution

10:07 💔 No-Fault Divorce Changed Marriage First

11:08 ⚧️ The Transgender Question Explained

11:49 💡 Carl Truman’s Conclusion

12:16 🎙️ My Response: The Rebellion Against Reality

13:25 🔬 Rejecting Christianity—and Science

14:10 👶 Birth Rates, Evolution, and Family

14:42 😈 Is the West in Spiritual Rebellion?

15:35 🙏 Final Thoughts & Call to Action

Carl Trueman’s Background and Works

Carl R. Trueman is an English Christian theologian, ecclesiastical historian, and a professor of biblical and religious studies at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

He holds an M.A. in Classics from the University of Cambridge and a Ph.D. in Church History from the University of Aberdeen.

Trueman previously taught at the Universities of Nottingham and Aberdeen before moving to the United States in 2001 to teach at Westminster Theological Seminary, where he held the Paul Woolley Chair of Church History.

He joined the faculty at Grove City College in the fall of 2018. Trueman has also served as a William E. Simon Fellow in Religion and Public Life at Princeton University and is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

Trueman has authored or edited more than a dozen books. Among his significant works are

“The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self”

“Strange New World,” and his recent book

“The Desecration of Man: How the Rejection of God Degrades Our Humanity”

He is a contributing editor to First Things and publishes and speaks widely, including often for the Colson Center.

Trueman introduces listeners to the Protestant Reformation and figures like Martin Luther through his works.

Perspectives

Carl R. Trueman’s contributions to Christian theology and cultural analysis

Carl Trueman is highly regarded for his intellectual contributions, with Andrew Klavan describing him as an intellectual whom he and his son Spencer Klavan deeply respect.

His book, “The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self,” is considered a milestone for its profound insights into modern selfhood and the sexual revolution, and is one of the most important books written in the past decade.

Trueman’s new book, “The Desecration of Man,” continues his work on the impact of rejecting God on humanity, and is seen as a compelling and clear analysis of cultural issues.

Carl Hart’s challenge to conventional views on drugs and addiction