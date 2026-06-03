MSNow Showed Democrats How To CHEAT In California. They Caught It On LIVE TV.

Steve Hilton shocked California by winning the governor's primary - then NBC's Steve Kornacki went on live TV and told Democrats exactly how millions of uncounted mail-in ballots could erase his lead.

Spencer Pratt surged to second in the LA mayor's race, putting Karen Bass on notice.

The media isn't asking questions about California's ballot harvesting - they're preparing you to accept what comes next.

Chapters

0:00 California's Election Night Stunner

4:10 Kornacki's Roadmap to Stop Hilton

8:18 Ballot Harvesting in California

11:02 Spencer Pratt's Big Night in LA

