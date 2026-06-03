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MSNow Showed Democrats How To CHEAT In California. They Caught It On LIVE TV.
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MSNow Showed Democrats How To CHEAT In California. They Caught It On LIVE TV.

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 03, 2026

Steve Hilton shocked California by winning the governor's primary - then NBC's Steve Kornacki went on live TV and told Democrats exactly how millions of uncounted mail-in ballots could erase his lead.

Spencer Pratt surged to second in the LA mayor's race, putting Karen Bass on notice.

The media isn't asking questions about California's ballot harvesting - they're preparing you to accept what comes next.

Chapters

0:00 California's Election Night Stunner
4:10 Kornacki's Roadmap to Stop Hilton
8:18 Ballot Harvesting in California
11:02 Spencer Pratt's Big Night in LA

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