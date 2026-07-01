Miad Maleki, FDD: Iran Pushes for Release of Frozen Assets | CNN International

About Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.