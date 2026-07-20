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MattMorseTV: THIS changes EVERYTHING.....
0:00
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MattMorseTV: THIS changes EVERYTHING.....

The Left is increasing its efforts to creating violence... and they haven't clue what they are doing
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

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