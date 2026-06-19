MASSIVE EXPLOSION Rocks Moscow... Kremlin Thought It Was the END OF TIMES

Moscow is rocked by one of the most dramatic drone strikes of the war as Ukraine targets the Moscow Oil Refinery, just 15 kilometers from the Kremlin. Massive explosions, raging fires, and overwhelmed air defenses expose new vulnerabilities in Russia’s capital.

Was this a calculated act of revenge for recent attacks on Ukraine?

In this video, we break down the strike, its strategic impact, and what it means for Putin, Moscow, and the future of the war.

Chapters

00:00 - Fire at the Kremlin's Doorstep

02:23 - Breaking the Moscow Myth

06:14 - The Rostov Drone Blitz

07:47 - Chaos and Panic in the Capital

09:02 - Retaliation for Russian Terror

12:49 - Ukraine's Cheap & Deadly Weapon