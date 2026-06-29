We have a coup paralyzing Baghdad, direct missile exchanges shutting down regional nodes, and shipping entirely halted in the world's most critical energy chokepoint.
MASSIVE DEFEAT: COUP IN IRAQ, MISSILES RAIN, SHIPS STUCK | A2 Analysis
The map of the Middle East just fundamentally fractured in the last 24 hours.
Jun 29, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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