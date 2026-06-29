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MASSIVE DEFEAT: COUP IN IRAQ, MISSILES RAIN, SHIPS STUCK | A2 Analysis
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MASSIVE DEFEAT: COUP IN IRAQ, MISSILES RAIN, SHIPS STUCK | A2 Analysis

The map of the Middle East just fundamentally fractured in the last 24 hours.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

We have a coup paralyzing Baghdad, direct missile exchanges shutting down regional nodes, and shipping entirely halted in the world's most critical energy chokepoint.

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