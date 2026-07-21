Maryland Governor PANICS As The World's OLDEST Gun Maker OFFICIALLY Abandons Maryland For Good

Beretta’s 5-CENTURY history - from a small Italian workshop supplying the Venetian Republic to becoming a major manufacturer for the United States military - offers a striking backdrop to its long and increasingly strained relationship with Maryland.

In this video, we examine how the state’s latest firearms legislation could further weaken Beretta’s remaining ties to Accokeek, where the company established its American operations and produced the M9 service pistol carried by generations of U.S. military personnel.

The dispute is not simply about one firearm design or one company; it reflects a broader collision between public-safety policy, constitutional rights, industrial heritage, and the realities of corporate relocation.

We also analyze the economic consequences of Maryland’s approach at a time when the state is confronting persistent budget pressures, sluggish employment growth, and declining federal support.

Beretta already moved its manufacturing operations to Tennessee after earlier restrictions created what company officials described as an increasingly hostile business environment.

Now, additional regulation may place its remaining headquarters presence at risk while reinforcing a national pattern in which firearms manufacturers leave politically restrictive states for regions offering lower costs and greater regulatory certainty.

The larger question is whether policies intended to improve public safety are effectively targeting criminal behavior - or primarily burdening lawful consumers, local dealers, workers, and established manufacturers.

This story illustrates how political decisions can reshape investment, employment, and state revenue long before the full consequences appear in official economic data.