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Markets React As Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open to Commercial Traffic
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Markets React As Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open to Commercial Traffic

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 13, 2026

LiveNOW’s Anna Marsick is learning more about how ongoing conflict in the Middle East is impacting global markets with economic strategist, Dan Varroney.

This comes as Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed once again after a vessel traveling through what it called an "unauthorized route" was met with a warning shot in the strategic waterway.

Experts say this escalates tensions and raises new concerns about Iran’s fragile ceasefire with the United States.

U.S. officials warned ceasefire talks cannot advance until the Strait of Hormuz is secure, while Oman said it will continue negotiations with Iran.

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